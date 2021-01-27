Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour Courthouse Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 27

BENJAMIN RHUBEN CHARLES STRONG

BRAYDEN ANDREW SENSE

CODY WALKER

FAITH TAYLOR

GLENN PAUL MATTHEWS

JAMES JATTAN

KAMODIE WILLIAMS

KHODR MUSRI

LEWIS PERRETT

MISTY LEE ROBERTS

MULUGETA WELDEYESUS GEBREMARIAM

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

RICHARD BARRY HOSKINS

SUSAN JOYCE BUTTON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More Stories

coffs coast crime coffs harbour courts coffs harbour crime court lists
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Warwick kids excited for first day of school

        Premium Content GALLERY: Warwick kids excited for first day of school

        News Hundreds of eager pupils walked through school gates for the first time today. Check out photos from across the Rose City here:

        • 27th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
        Fire gutted two-storey home in minutes, after early morning blaze

        Premium Content Fire gutted two-storey home in minutes, after early morning...

        News Fireys have extinguished the flames, but not before they caused extensive damage to...

        Woman busted with stash of 50 ‘heroin needles’

        Premium Content Woman busted with stash of 50 ‘heroin needles’

        News Woman was growing a personal supply of marijuana, Warwick court heard.

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News Climate change to cost Queensland $60b every year by 2038