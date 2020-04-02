Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
News

IN COURT: 19 people appearing in Mitchell court next week

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Mitchell Magistrates Court next Monday, March 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba records second COVID-19 death

        premium_icon Toowoomba records second COVID-19 death

        Health It is the second death related to the coronavirus in the Toowoomba Region.

        ‘It’s not enough’: we need lockdown, not handouts

        premium_icon ‘It’s not enough’: we need lockdown, not handouts

        News WARWICK businesses say shutting down temporarily could help them through the...

        Man hospitalised after Warwick crash

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after Warwick crash

        News A 28-year-old man reportedly lost control of his car, just south of the Warwick...

        Indigenous communities fight for healthcare access

        premium_icon Indigenous communities fight for healthcare access

        News SOUTHERN Downs medical experts say the coronavirus has so far been low-impact, but...