Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT LIST: Here’s the full list of everyone due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 25.
COURT LIST: Here’s the full list of everyone due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 25.
News

IN COURT: Full list of people appearing in court today

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
25th Mar 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY week multiple people face Warwick Magistrates Court on a range of charges.

Here is a full list of people appearing at court today, March 25.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Allen, Courtney Joey Lauren

Botham, Leonie

Brennan, Mark William

Burton, Thomas Peter

Camac, Peter Wayne

Campbell, Justin Shane Theodore

Chapman, Janet Sheila

Chocholowski, Jeremy James

Close, Justine Stacy

Crouch, Andrew James

Dagan, Christopher Robert

Davis, Brendan Edwin

Delaney, Paul James

Dolan, Cody John

Edwards, Joshua Lionel

Edwards, Rachael Allison

Ezzy, Paul William

Feyaerts, Peter Andrew

Free, Stewart Osmond

Grant, Addison Ryan

Higgins, Grant Stephen Lloyd

Hokins, Malina Ann

Hopkins, Gwenda Mary

Hunter, Renee

Kearney, Kai Ryan

May, Peter Joseph

Menzell, Adrian

Morgan, Bradley John

Morrison, Jack William

Ngariki, Raphael Edwin

Overton, Reece Christopher

Page, Ricky James, Mr

Parker, Peter James

Payne, Trevor Douglas

Penn, Mathew Joseph

Reid, Jasmine Irene

Roche, Karl John

Sanders, Jessie Rebekah Lee

Semmlar, Garry William

Smith, Peter Lesley

Stiffel, Tori Camille

Swift, Nigel Alan

Townsend, Robert Patrick

Waters, Paul Ambrose

White, Terrance James

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        premium_icon Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        Employment Unemployment might be about to reach once-in-a-century highs, but some of our biggest employers have begun urgent recruitment to fill thousands of positions.

        World-first drug for frontline health workers

        premium_icon World-first drug for frontline health workers

        Health Coronavirus drug to be trialled on frontline health workers

        When we’ll be confined to our homes

        premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes

        News The point at which Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered has been...

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Politics Coronavirus Qld: Voting in council elections still required