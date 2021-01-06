IN COURT: Police raid uncovers support worker’s drug secret

IN COURT: The Southern Downs mum and support worker owned up to her crimes in court this morning. Picture: iStock

A SURPRISE police raid landed a Southern Downs mum in court after it uncovered her multiple attempts to purchase drugs and her stash of drug utensils.

Police searched Maryanne Lee Banks’ home on August 24 last year, where they uncovered a mobile phone, bong, glass pipe, scissors, scales, and an electric grinder.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Banks admitted to police immediately that she used the bong and glass pipe to smoke marijuana and methamphetamines.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said a further search of the mother-of-three’s phone revealed messages and phone calls arranging to buy marijuana for herself on October 25, 2019 and April 22 last year.

Sgt Wiggan noted there was no evidence to whether the planned transaction actually took place.

Duty lawyer Phil Crook told the court his client was using illicit drugs to self-medicate mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety at the time of the offending.

Mr Crook added the 55-year-old was now determined to stay clean and focus on her job as a disability support worker.

Banks pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing drug utensils.

She was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

