In from the Isa for the Warwick Rodeo

Enjoying the sights and sounds of the Warwick Rodeo are Mt Isa Rodeo president Darren Campi and general manager Natalie Flecker. Jonno Colfs

A COUPLE of visitors to the Rose City this week know all about what it takes to put on a massive rodeo.

In town are the Mt Isa Rodeo general manager Natalie Flecker and president Darren Campi.

Both have been to the Warwick before and Ms Flecker said she was glad to be back again in 2017.

"This is my fourth time here,” she said.

"In 2014 we came mainly as spectators, but since 2015 Mt Isa Rodeo has been a sponsor of the National Finals Rodeo, so we're here in that capacity and of course here to enjoy the occasion.”

Mrs Flecker said the Warwick Rodeo also coincided with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association AGM.

"That was held Thursday morning and we would have been here for that anyway, so it's great timing.” she said.

"It our privilege to be here to represent the association as well as for the competitors to see we have a vested interest in the finals and in their successes.

"It's important to us to show our committment to all those competitors who travel so far to be here.”

The Mt Isa Rodeo is held in the second week of August annually and the 2018 rodeo will mark the event's 60th anniversary.

The three day rodeo attracts upwards of 25,000 visitors and is the largest rodeo in the southern hemisphere.

The rodeo awards a prize pool in excess of $230,000 plus buckles and attracts 650 competitors.

Ms Flecker said any rivalry between the Warwick and Mt Isa rodeos was a friendly one.

"There's a clear level of support from both camps being affiliated with the APRA,” she said.

"And both offer a very different experience to their visitors and competitors.

"We see our visit here as a marvellous opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the association, contractors, competitiors and the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.”

Ms Flecker said she would be in town until Monday.

"I got here Wednesday night and went straight to the APRA Hall of Fame fucntion,” she said.

"Thursday night is a function for sponsors and then I'll have a chance to enjoy the rodeo Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

The Mt Isa Rodeo is the sponsor of the bull ride at this year's Warwick Rodeo.

"On a personal level, it's nice to be able to come to a rodeo and relax and enjoy it,” Ms Flecker said.

"I don't get to do that at our rodeo, I'm usually much too busy.

"It's great to be present and available here, talking to sponsors, competitors; many of whom I know quite well.

"The National Finals Rodeo are a great celebration of all the hard work, dedication and travel of all the competitors throughout the year.

"And it's great that so many past and current Mt Isa Rodeo champions are here competing this weekend.”

Ms Flecker said she had a complete appreciation for putting on an event of this size.

"It simply wouldn't happen without an army of volunteers,” she said.

"They give up a lot of time to make sure these events are a success - to me that speaks volumes about the people who live and love our sport.

"I wish the competitors and the committee all the best for a hugely successful event.”