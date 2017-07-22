In it for the passion

Open Artistic winner Suzanne Bauer was thrilled to be recognised for her hard work.

ONE of this year's Tree Jumper exhibition winners admits that she's not in it for the glory.

Suzanne Bauer took home the Open Artisric category at the Tree Jumper exhibition earlier today.

Mrs Bauer said that she was honoured to take home the award.

"It was a surprise to win,” Mrs Bauer said.

"I went down to Tenterfield for some inspiration, as there are a lot of beautiful colours there.

"I just wanted to create something that represented the fallen leaves.”

This Jumpers and Jazz marks her seventh entry into the Tree Jumper exhibition, and is her first win, after earning a highly commended honour in the past.

Mrs Bauer said that she didn't enter to win.

"I don't enter for the glory of winning,” she said.

"I do it because I love it.”