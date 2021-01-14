IN LIMBO: Future of Warwick retailers hangs in balance

SHUT DOWN: Warwick’s Rockmans and Noni B stores could be among those facing closure.

THE fate of several major Warwick fashion retailers remains on the line, with three to potentially face the axe in their parent company’s nationwide closures.

Warwick’s Rockmans and Noni B outlets in Rose City Shoppingworld and the Rivers store on Palmerin St could all be among the hundreds of Australian stores shut down by June.

Parent company Mosaic Brands announced in August last year more than 500 of its stores across Australia would close, triggered by a $45.8 million loss in the 2019-20 financial year.

The company’s managing director and CEO Scott Evans revealed in October up to another 250 stores would close, including their other brands such as Millers and Katies.

When contacted by the Daily News today, Mosaic Brands was still unable to confirm which, if any, of the Warwick stores would close and how many employees may be affected.

“Unfortunately, for commercial reasons we can’t comment on the opening or closing of any specific stores, and I am unaware of any plans for our stores in Warwick,” a Mosaic Brands spokesman said.

“The group is on the record in its annual report with a strategy to rebalance its portfolio of stores across Australia to reflect the changing nature of bricks and mortar and online retail, which has accelerated due to COVID-19.”

The lack of certainty has seen rumours fly across the Warwick community, with a number of residents taking to social media to voice their concerns.

“Very sad, another great ladies’ shop in Warwick gone,” resident Janice Briggs wrote.

“No one from Stanthorpe, Inglewood, etc. will come to Warwick to do shopping – only food shopping, and no more jobs,” Sharon Hobbs wrote.

“The days of the shopping centre are dead. No one to blame but ourselves,” Matthew Beattie said.

Rose City Shoppingworld management were also contacted by the Daily News, but were unavailable for comment.

