VICTORIOUS: The Cowboys women’s team had a convincing win over the Pittsworth Danettes in their first trial match.
Sport

IN PHOTOS: First hit out victory for Cowboys women

Emily Clooney
15th Mar 2020 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Warwick Cowboys women's team have had their first rugby league victory in a pre-season trial match against the Pittsworth Dannettes.

In front of a home crowd at Father Ranger Oval, the Ladies' team were dominant both in attack and defence, walking away with a 20-4 win.

Ahead of the inaugural Toowoomba Rugby Leauge women's season, the team will have their official launch later today, where they will name their captain, leadership group and official sponsor.

For an in-depth look at the season ahead, head to the Daily News tomorrow morning.

 

 

