IN PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day citizenship/award ceremony

WARM WELCOME: The 15 new Australian citizens sworn in at the 2021 Australia Day ceremony in Warwick. Picture: Jessica Paul

Fifteen new Australian citizens and four outstanding community members were recognised at the 2021 Warwick Australia Day ceremony.

The Warwick Town Hall was filled with the family and friends of those recognised along with several Southern Downs councillors and government representatives.

Peter Hobbs, Suely Pereira, Aleksandra Scerbatova, Deniss Scerbatova, Eshana Khuttan, Ranjit Kaur, Hari Ram, Yolanda Pool, Bruce Johnson, Donna Page, Mark Waldron, Janet Hobbs, Sandra Meyer-Gleaves, Noni Salim and Jennifer Petersen were sworn in as Australian citizens.

Leyburn community leader Franky Horton was named the northern region’s Citizen of the Year, with Ella Winfield named Junior Citizen of the Year.

Allora swimmer Bailey Harm was recognised as the northern region’s Junior Sportsperson of the Year, and the Allora 150th Year Celebration was named as the northern region’s Cultural Event of the Year.

Check out the Daily News’ gallery from the Australia Day ceremony below:

