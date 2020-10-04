IN SUPPORT: Pop-up shop donates to Warwick cancer patients

Denise Jones, who also experienced a family member's battle with cancer, helping Deborah Wheeler at pop-up shop. Picture: Jessica Paul

WHEN Deborah Wheeler received news of her daughter’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, she knew she wanted to help others going through the same difficult journey.

This October for Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Warwick mum has set up a “Pink Bras” pop-up shop, with all funds raised given straight back to locals battling cancer.

Always passionate about giving back to the community, Ms Wheeler said her daughter’s ongoing battle made her more determined to support those experiencing similar hardship.

“I’ve been heavily involved in a lot of fundraisers over the years, and decided to use the Pink Bra fundraiser just for locals,” she said.

“It’s not going to organisations or research, because all the big companies get huge tax deductions for donating tens of thousands of dollars there, so they can pay for research and wages.

“The money we’re raising here is going to go to people who are on a journey at the moment.”

Money raise will be given to Warwick-based charities such as the town’s BreastCare nurses and Leukaemia Foundation branch.

Ms Wheeler said in its three days of operation so far, the pop-up shop had proven both a vital reminder for regular health checks and a safe space for residents to share their own stories.

“My main aim for this is to get community back. We really need to know what community is, and community is helping the people in your local area,” she said.

“We’re getting a lot of interest, and it’s really all about the awareness.

“Even if I didn’t make a dime, it’s about raising awareness and getting those conversations going.”

The Pink Bras pop-up shop is located at 127 Palmerin St and will next open October 15 to 17 from 10am – 1pm.

Bras can also be purchased from Warwick businesses Scoop Health Foods and Stephanie’s Lingerie.