IN THE GREEN: Cody and Glen McKay love to visit the saleyards together.
In the green: Farmer begins to restock sheep flock

Georgie Hewson
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
SOUTHERN Downs farmer Glen McKay has started to replenish his sheep stock after recent rain brought shoots of grass back to his property.

Mr McKay took his son Cody, the youngest of five, to the saleyards in the hope he could make his first purchase of new sheep for 2020.

“We had to de-stock quite heavily last year so this is a really positive turnaround that we were able to come here,” he said.

“We’re slowly building back up now but we were one of the lucky ones, our tank drinking water didn’t quite run out.”

Mr McKay said it wouldn’t be a trip to the saleyards without three-year-old Cody.

“The other four are at school so he gets to come with me to the cattle sales as well,” he said.

“I always say do you want to come and he’s always quite willing, he’s keen on the sheep.”

Mr McKay said the purchase of a handful of sheep at the sales yesterday was the beginning of a slow turnaround.

“I think things will be better from here, we had 19mm this time last year and now we’re at 290mm,” he said.

“It’s looking really good and green.”

