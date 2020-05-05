IN THE ZONE: Warwick horse trainers offered new opportunity

FIRST STEPS BACK: It’s unlikely the Warwick Turf Club will see any action until October but Racing Queensland’s announcement is a step in the right direction for country trainers.

RACING: Racing Queensland have begun their transition out of initial coronavirus restrictions, announcing the consolidation of its metropolitan north and south region zones.

The decision enables trainers in the Southern Downs and Toowoomba jurisdiction to enter race meetings in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast from this week.

It is the first time RQ has eased zoning restrictions since they were implemented in March.

“What it will mean is that locals and ones from the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane can mix,” Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said.

“Where before a trainer could send their horse to that region but couldn’t attend because trainers weren’t allowed out of the specific zones.

“Now the trainers have the freedom to work between the two.”

With race meetings previously being limited to Toowoomba, Ipswich and Gold Coast tracks, Grant said the combination of the two zones wouldn’t create greater health concerns.

“There shouldn’t be any danger because realistically everyone is still following the same protocols, the social distancing requirements and the public are still not allowed on the track,” he said.

“Everyone is still getting temperature tested before they’re allowed in. I think it’s slowly the way forward.”

Warwick Turf Club was scheduled to hold two race meetings in the coming months however both have since been abandoned due to coronavirus restrictions.

While some meetings have been reinstated, Grant was unsure about whether RQ would reinstate the June meeting in Warwick.

“I know Gatton was given back one of their race meetings but we haven’t heard anything to say we’ve be given back one of the ones we lost,” he said.

“We would love to have one reinstated but, at this stage, I just don’t think its likely.”

Despite greater metropolitan opportunities opening up for country-based trainers, Grant was hopeful the next step would be for RQ to incorporate the Darling Downs zone into metropolitan races.

“The likes of Dalby and Goondiwindi were tracks Warwick trainers would have been better at potentially,” he said.

“It is good to be able to place your horse in a race where the quality of horses is more even, unlike in Brisbane or on the Gold Coast.

“And maybe that will be the next step to free up those areas as well.”