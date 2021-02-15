Menu
WEEK OF RAIN: Double digit falls could be on the way for Warwick. Picture: David Crosling
INCOMING: Week of rain to drench Warwick

Tessa Flemming
15th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Wet weather could last all week in Warwick with some lucky residents even forecast to see double digit downpours.

The overcast predictions come after a weekend of rain brought a solid 14.2mm to the Rose City, according to Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM meteorologist Kimber Wong said similar conditions were predicted towards the end of this week too.

“In the short term it doesn’t look like a particularly high chance but there might be a couple of more showers over the Border Ranges and Warwick tomorrow and potentially Wednesday,” Ms Wong said.

“Thursday and Friday see an increase in onshore flow and there could be more shower activity across Warwick in the later part of the working week.

“Thunderstorms look to be returning then and if storms pop up that brings a chance of heavier rainfall.”

Ms Wong said due to the “element of uncertainty”, residents could expect anywhere from a couple of millimetres in a “few gauges” to double digit falls.

The good news comes as Warwick’s February rainfall looks set to miss the historical average of 63.8mm.

While 2020 data reported 180mm for this month, as of 2021 Warwick has only recorded 12mm.

Still Ms Wong said there was time to boost those numbers.

“We’re seeing much less rain than the month of February 2020 but we’re only halfway through the month so more could come,” she said.

Totals were also looking much more favourable when compared to the average summer rainfall in Warwick of 207.3mm.

To date, the 20/21 summer season had scored a closed 202mm.

