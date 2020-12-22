Incredible act of generosity spreads Christmas cheer

A Brisbane man is determined to give back to the community, delivering festive cheer in a welcome act of generosity after a tough year.

While many Christmas traditions have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, Dan Broxham was determined the show would go on when it came to his annual Christmas lights display at his Bray Park property, north of Brisbane.

Dan Broxham has been putting Christmas lights on for years, including dressing up as Santa and handing out presents to kids who visit his Bray Park lights display. This year he stepped it up a notch. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The display itself has only been running for four years, but Mr Broxham has been in the spirit of spreading festive cheer since he was young.

"My family used to do Christmas lights all the time when we lived down the road at Lawnton - so it seemed natural to do it myself when I moved in," Mr Broxham said.

"I've built up my own light display over the four years and the community interaction and enjoyment has just been ever-rising with it."

The lightshow is only half the spectacle at the Sparkes St property, with Mr Broxham himself dressing up as Santa and giving away presents to children who visit.

The act of kindness has earned him praise from not only kids but parents who have been doing it tough in recent months.

Dan Broxham at his Bray Park home. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"The gifts are something I've done before but with how 2020 has shaped up, I started buying presents earlier in the year just so we'd be able to have something extra to give when the time came," he said.

"You can really tell the difference it makes to those kids who get something substantial. We've tried to get a wide variety of things - even the parents who are used to the annual Christmas lights are surprised by it."

