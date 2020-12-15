Incredible image as megastorm hits

Landslides have forced the closure of regional southeast Queensland roads, after the region received more than 700mm of rain in three days.

Forecasters have warned there could be even more damage to come, with warnings of flash flooding, dangerous surf conditions, extreme coastal erosion and record tides along southeast Queensland and northern NSW on Tuesday.

A Queensland police officer stands next to an enormous boulder in the Gold Coast hinterland following a landslide. Picture: Queensland Police



Queensland Police said Tamborine Mountain Road, locally known as the goat track, will remain closed for a "significant time" after massive rocks came away from the mountain and crashed onto the street below.

In nearby Currumbin, a landslip on Currumbin Creek Road brought a tree down on Tuesday morning, blocking the road and prompting massive delays.

The Gold Coast hinterland took a battering during the "cyclonic" weather system that hit southeast Queensland over the weekend, with Upper Springbook receiving more than 800mm of rain in four days.

Rain is expected to ease on Tuesday, but abnormally high tides will continue, with the king tide set to hit just after 9am.

Entire beaches were covered in foam as a result of the wild weather system on Monday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

On Monday, entire beaches were covered with foam, while others were completely washed away as massive swells, storm systems, and winds lashed the coastline.

Currumbin Vikings SLSC was cut off, as the massive swell flooded the carpark.

Currumbin Vikings Surf Life Saving Club was cut off from the street as a large swell and heavy rain flooded the carpark. Picture: Scott Powick Newscorp

Residents of South Murwillumbah and Tumbulgum are being told to evacuate, with the Tweed River expected to flood throughout the morning, peaking at midday.

The NSW SES issued a warning early on Tuesday morning saying "businesses, residents and visitors should take action now to prepare for possible flood impacts."

Rain is continuing to fall in tourist haven Byron Bay, with another high tide expected about 9.30, and more flash flooding expected in nearby waterways.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning coastal and riverine residents to be on high alert with a stretch of the coastline expected to take another battering on Tuesday.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said a number of minor and moderate flood warnings were current, with coastal communities urged to be on high alert as erosion continues.

"This is a major coastal erosion event," he said.

There are warnings Tuesday tides up to 30cm higher than usual king tides could cause further damage to the coastline.

Coastal erosion on Bribie Island is a normal process, however this is the first time waves have broken through the northern dunes.

Eyes are on Bribie Island, after the Pumicestone Passage on the northern end of the island eroded, the first time waves had broken through the dune.

"The northern section of Bribie Island has eroded due to unusually high tides and large waves associated with the weather system," Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

"This section has a long history of erosion and is part of the natural process for the area, however this is the first time this section of the island has had waves break through the dune.

"This section is closed to vehicle traffic … Boaties are advised to stay away from the area."

New South Wales flood warnings:

Tweed River - moderate to major flood warning

Flood watch for Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers Catchments Richmond River - minor to moderate flooding Clarence River - minor to moderate flooding Orara River - moderate flooding Coffs Coast - minor flooding Nambucca River - minor to moderate flooding Macleay River - minor flooding Hastings River - minor to moderate flooding Manning and Gloucester Rivers - minor flooding

Wilsons River - moderate flood warning

Bellinger and Kalang Rivers - minor flood warning

