Independent spruiks council experience

FIRST HAND EXPERIENCE: Rob Mackenzie has announced he will run as an independent candidate for the Southern Downs .

GOONDIWINDI councillor Rob Mackenzie has confirmed he will run in the state election as an independent,

Cr Mackenzie said he was inspired to run as an independent candidate after withdrawing his submission during the LNP pre-selection process earlier this year.

"I'm looking forward to being able to lobby ministers for funding for roads,” he said.

"Roads are critical for not only getting our produce in and out but for keeping our workforce and kids safe.

"Water security and electricity prices are two other big issues that affect everyone.”

Cr Mackenzie comes from a family background in agriculture, as well as owning a security company for 20 years.

"Our family is four generations of broad-acre and cattle farming, so I know what matters to the farmers of our region,” Cr Mackenzie said.

"As a current councillor on the Goondiwindi Regional Council and previously the Waggamba Shire, I have a great foundation of knowledge on the challenges and opportunities which exist in regional communities.

"I am ready to take this knowledge and stand up for the region as your state member.

"I will not be curtailed by party politics, I will fight for every individual and be truly independent.”