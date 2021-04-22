Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.
News

India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 surge

by THOMAS MORGAN
22nd Apr 2021 4:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has announced repatriation flights from India will be scaled back.

It comes after 130 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Australia's international traveller quarantine system from the subcontinent in recent days.

India today reported 314,835 cases of COVID-19.

The decision was made in national cabinet this afternoon. Currently only Darwin and Sydney only receive flights from India.

Mr Morrison said chartered flights into Darwin Airport would be slashed amid growing concern over a wave of new COVID-19 cases in India.

"We will be reducing by some 30 per cent the numbers coming through our chartered services in the months ahead," Mr Morrison said.

Exemptions for travellers to go abroad to so-called 'red zone' countries would also be reduced.

"We'll be instructing Border Force to ensure that only in very urgent circumstances with an exemption be permitted for someone to travel to a high risk country," Mr Morrison said.

Originally published as India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 case surge

coronavirus travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

        Premium Content Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

        Crime The Warwick court heard the girl was rushed to hospital after her father’s violent outburst.

        Warwick mum busted in Maccas drive-thru on meth

        Premium Content Warwick mum busted in Maccas drive-thru on meth

        News She also joins a list of people who were caught stealing from Warwick businesses...

        ‘Incredible’ breakthrough in $10K puppy theft

        Premium Content ‘Incredible’ breakthrough in $10K puppy theft

        News The development has taken the first-time breeder and buyers from heartbroken to...

        Warwick Daily News enters exciting new era

        Warwick Daily News enters exciting new era

        News Our new website platform is just around the corner. Here is everything you need to...