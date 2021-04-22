India flights to be reduced 30 per cent amid COVID-19 surge

Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.

Scott Morrison has said the number of repatriation flights from India would be reduced amid a surge of cases.

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has announced repatriation flights from India will be scaled back.

It comes after 130 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Australia's international traveller quarantine system from the subcontinent in recent days.

India today reported 314,835 cases of COVID-19.

The decision was made in national cabinet this afternoon. Currently only Darwin and Sydney only receive flights from India.

Mr Morrison said chartered flights into Darwin Airport would be slashed amid growing concern over a wave of new COVID-19 cases in India.

"We will be reducing by some 30 per cent the numbers coming through our chartered services in the months ahead," Mr Morrison said.

Exemptions for travellers to go abroad to so-called 'red zone' countries would also be reduced.

"We'll be instructing Border Force to ensure that only in very urgent circumstances with an exemption be permitted for someone to travel to a high risk country," Mr Morrison said.

