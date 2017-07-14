Speed indicators pop up around Warwick

Speed indicator signs have been erected along Park Road.

WARWICK motorists might have noticed a few new speed indicator signs popping up around town recently.

Southern Downs Regional Council principal engineer maintenance Mike Holeszko said the fixed speed indicators are a council safety initiative.

"They've been put in place to assist in providing a safer road network," he said.

"The speed indicators were installed as there were speeding issues on Park Road, where speeds were well above the speed limit of 50."

Mr Holeszko said the signs were installed in that location due to high numbers of children using the adjacent Queens Park.

"The purpose of the signs will serve as a reminder to slow down," he said.

"Similarly a sign has been installed at Locke Street near the hospital."

Mr Holeszko said the signs were easily relocatable.

"At this time there is no plan to shift them as we have portable units for that purpose," he said.

"Please note the council has no role in speed enforcement, this is left to Queensland Police."