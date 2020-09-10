Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: 46 complaints made about Darling Downs councillors

        Premium Content LIST: 46 complaints made about Darling Downs councillors

        Council News DOZENS of complaints against Darling Downs and southern Queensland councillors were filed to the local government conduct assessor.

        Warwick dad in hot water for string of petty crimes

        Premium Content Warwick dad in hot water for string of petty crimes

        Crime Police needed a dog squad and foot chase to track down Tanna Jordan Alldridge in...

        Antiques, machinery to go under hammer in clearing sale

        Premium Content Antiques, machinery to go under hammer in clearing sale

        Whats On More than 700 lots of collectibles, farm items and more are going up for sale in...

        Lister kicked out of parliament for Premier row

        Premium Content Lister kicked out of parliament for Premier row

        Politics Fiery debate over water security sees the Member for Southern Downs booted out of...