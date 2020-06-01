'DROWNED, DUMPED AND SHOT': Animal rescues save litters

MOUTHS TO FEED: Animal welfare organisations are encouraging pet owners to desex their pets.

MOUTHS TO FEED: Animal welfare organisations are encouraging pet owners to desex their pets.

WHILE a litter of puppies or kittens may seem cute in theory, animal welfare organisations are urging residents to rethink pet desexing.

Small Paws Animal Rescue will be coming to our region tomorrow, June 2, to take part in a last litter 'freedom run'.

The program gives owners the option to surrender litters and to desex their pets for free.

Organiser Amanda Sykes said she hoped it would clear up misconceptions for rural residents.

"Rural families on a farm tend to have a ratter female cat or pigger dogs who won't be desexed but when she happens to get pregnant, they don't want a litter, because they cant afford them and they'll often drown them, dump them or shoot them," she said.

Mrs Sykes said many owners were also unaware it was illegal to sell litters without microchips, and that many health complications such as prostrate, breast cancer and pyometra could be decreased with the help of desexing.

"We always have a chat to them about the benefits of getting your pet desexed or vaccinated," she said.

"We try to bring up, in a holistic way, that this is what you could be facing: huge vet bills or even saying goodbye."

Southern Downs Ark, who runs a limited Last Litter Program, said breeding was a growing issue in the region.

"We see a huge number, particularly cat litters," president Ann Simon said.

"Indiscriminate breeding is the biggest challenge we face as a rescue organisation.

"It's one of those situations where if we were able to get companion or farm animals desexed, it would be huge step forward in the fight."

For more information, head to Small Paws Animal Rescue QLD on Facebook or www. southerndownsark.com.au