Indoor bowls, meditation included in exciting hall upgrade

COMING UP: There are some exciting changes coming up for the Maryvale Hall, featured at this Fashion for Farmers event.

COMING UP: There are some exciting changes coming up for the Maryvale Hall, featured at this Fashion for Farmers event.

2021 is looking promising for the Maryvale community, as the town’s hall undergoes major upgrades.

At the latest Community Hall meeting, a number of exciting initiatives were launched, including an indoor bowls club, car boot markets and potential meditation group.

Committee member Shane Kimber said the positive change had been kickstarted by a surge of about 16 new hall members.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said.

“We had a lot of new members come and join and people wanting to see things happen at the hall.

“A lot of new ideas will come from them I think.”

The bowls club would start at soon as February, capitalising on the hall’s substantial funding improvements and underused facilities.

“We have quite a few improvements done and in the last 12 months received quite a bit of funding,” Mrs Kimber said.

“We’ve put in the PA system, updated the lighting and upgraded the fire alarms.

“They’ve also given us money to get aircon, see the floor upgraded and have solar installed.”

The car boot sales would be done in conjunction with Maryvale Progress Association to ensure a “continuation of markets in Maryvale.”

Exciting plans were also discussed to introduce a small shop within the hall.

“We don’t have a shop out here, and we have a little areas at the front of the hall that’s never really been used,” she said.

“We’re still planning and seeing if it will be viable, but basically we want to have a place for people when they run of essentials.”

Mrs Kimber said it was all about ensuring the tight-knit community had more opportunities.

“There’s a lot of things happening in the town now,” she said.

“Instead of going out to Warwick or Allora, we want to get things happening in town.”