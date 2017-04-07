Industrial strength cooking

Julie Fitzgerald

I'VE been working at R&K's Fork & Take Away for about 18 months.

Before that I was working in a bakery and have a lot kitchen-hand experience.

Originally I'm from Victoria but moved to Warwick about 11 years ago.

We wanted a sea change but without the sea, so we came to Warwick.

I love it here.

I look after the cooking here, making the burgers and fish and chips.

I start at 5am so usually do the breakfast rush.

Given we are in the industrial estate, our customers are mainly blokes but they're great, lots of fun.

We give a bit of cheek and get a bit in return.

And Tania is great to work for, she really looks after us.

Ryle Waugh

I'VE been working here on and off since 2013.

I do have a lot of other commitments with polocrosse, which takes me away for extended periods, so it's great to have a flexible job like this one.

I'm a qualified beautician but at the moment that career doesn't allow me to have the lifestyle I want, so this is great.

We're closed weekends, which means I can get away for sport, which is awesome.

Every morning between 9-11am I drive our food van around to businesses in the industrial estate.

It's a very social job and I get to meet a lot of people.

And Tania, of course, she is an awesome boss, you wouldn't find a better one.

Tania Lamb

I HAVE owned the business for two years.

I've worked in hospitality since forever, well at least since finishing school.

I always wanted to own my own business, so when this opportunity came up I thought I'd better take it or spend the rest of my life working for someone else.

We have a breakfast rush, then a morning tea rush then a lunch rush.

We're surrounded by industrial businesses, so there's a lot of tradies around and they are in and out all day.

We're open 5am-4pm daily and stay open to 8pm on Fridays.

It's a typical take-away shop but we make a lot of our stuff here.

The burger patties are homemade, as are the pies, sausage rolls, cakes and slices.

I love our customers andthe staff I have surrounded myself with are fantastic, we all get along really well.