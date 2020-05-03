Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Business

Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone gladstone hospital healthcare workers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLEAR OF COVID: Families enjoy first freedoms

        premium_icon CLEAR OF COVID: Families enjoy first freedoms

        News The Southern Downs has no further active cases, restrictions have eased, and these kids are ready to play.

        Chance meeting rewards Warwick Rubbish Rambler

        premium_icon Chance meeting rewards Warwick Rubbish Rambler

        Community “She thought I was a charity case!” Local legend pushes through adversity with a...

        LOCKDOWN TO LOCK-UP: How coronavirus affects Warwick crime

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN TO LOCK-UP: How coronavirus affects Warwick crime

        Crime DATA reveals major change in April crime rate, identifies hotspots.

        New councillor buoyant despite turbulent road ahead

        premium_icon New councillor buoyant despite turbulent road ahead

        News Longtime agronomist has the unenviable task of handling water and tourism on the...