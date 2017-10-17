Industry skills formula for a successful career

NEED FOR SPEED: Warwick State High School Formula Student pupils Nathan Walker (in car), Angus Morgan, Michael Richards, Symantha Boyce and Kurt Camac, teacher Michael Plant and Warwick Holden general manager Mick Dwan are getting ready to race.

A SHINY new race car is the icing on the cake for Warwick students who are work-ready thanks to the school program Formula Student.

Beginning at Warwick State High School last year, the program had Year 11 students working for two years to produce the vehicle.

But for teacher and Formula Student co-ordinator Michael Plant, the greatest outcome is giving the students involved the skills needed to take on jobs in the industry.

"We have about 20 students involved who do a certificate II in engineering pathways simultaneously,” Mr Plant said.

"It's not often they get to build something from scratch, save for the fibre glass body, and they've all done a really good job.

"A lot of them have come in with no experience in this sort of area but I know some now want to go on to be mechanics and boilermakers, and that to me is a success.”

Mr Plant said it was pleasing to see so many kids enthusiastic about building the car up and ready to race this weekend.

"We work out of the industry training building opposite the high school. I have one class that starts at 8am and they will be there, ready for me to open the doors,” he said.

"We've tried to set up a boss-employee relationship and they're required to come in, check their time sheets and do anything an employee would be required to do.

"The students will be racing at Lakeside Driver Training track in Brisbane and they'll be given race licences on the day to compete against 13 schools in a sprints-style event.”

Warwick Holden, along with Mirror Finish, has been sponsoring the program through its fledgling years.

Warwick Holden general manager Mick Dwan and said he was impressed by the set up of the program which gave students up to scratch industry training.

"We had been involved with the CO2 dragsters at the high school for some time,” Mr Dwan said.

"These are our future employees and clients and we wanted to support them however we can.

"This project is set up very similarly to ours in that they have time sheets and things like that, which is really encouraging to see.”

"It's been good for us to have industry links,” Mr Plant said.

"The techniques we've been learning in the course are mirrored in the workplace which means these kids are ready for work.”

Mr Plant said he was also working with current Year 11 students on building their vehicle, as well as getting ready for the next intake into the program next year.