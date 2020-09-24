Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
News

Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
24th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

11.31AM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a baby  and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.

Initial 11.07AM: 

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.

The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.

The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.

MORE TO COME.

Community Newsletter SignUp
backyard fire child injured fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW PROPOSAL: Cambanoora Gorge overhaul

        Premium Content NEW PROPOSAL: Cambanoora Gorge overhaul

        Council News SDRC councillors hope the new plan will calm the decade-long debate that has divided the community.

        $200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

        Premium Content $200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

        Council News The upgraded Warwick facility has also been flagged as a potential site for a new...

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News No new cases as restrictions target reached