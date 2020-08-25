Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

child abuse crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial thief flouts Rose City ban to go on stealing spree

        Premium Content Serial thief flouts Rose City ban to go on stealing spree

        News The Warwick man was given a jail sentence after pleading guilty to stealing, yet again.

        SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

        Premium Content SES searches for Warwick’s next community heroes

        News With storm and bushfire seasons on the way, this could be your chance to step up...

        BRRR: Rose City’s icy August blast

        Premium Content BRRR: Rose City’s icy August blast

        News Temperatures plummeted in Warwick, bringing heavy frost.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites