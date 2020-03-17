Infection fears plague residents ahead of council polling

COUNCIL candidates have been urged to rethink the way they seek votes at polling stations in light of the ­coronavirus pandemic.

Warwick Credit Union chief executive Lewis Von Stieglitz emailed all Southern Downs Regional Council candidates urging them to alter their contact with ­voters, after he observed ­several outside the Warwick Town Hall polling station this week.

“Yesterday I was walking past the town hall and noticed there were candidate supporters and others handing out flyers and electors coming up to them and shaking hands or hugging,” Mr Von Stieglitz said.

“It just seems while businesses like us are busy separating teams and moving people out of harm’s way, it’s like a risk we don’t need to run and it’s concerning.”

This comes as the Queensland Electoral Commission registered record numbers of early voters at pre-poll locations which opened on Monday. Nearly 74,000 people voted across 130 early voting centres on Monday.

Yesterday morning, SDRC revealed it would extend early voting hours to cater for more citizens hoping to minimise their risk of contracting sickness while voting.

The town hall will open from 9am–9pm today and ­tomorrow. Extended hours will also apply on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

SDRC also encouraged voters to take their own pens and practise safe distancing.

“ECQ announced under its new ‘plan for March 2020 elections’ that extra hygiene measures will be introduced,” a council spokesman said.

“Part of this is a bring your own pen campaign where pens will be supplied but voters will be encouraged to bring their own for hygiene purposes.

“ECQ are putting in a number of measures in relation to COVID-19 including spacing out voting screens, maintaining a 1.5m gap between voters as well as having hand sanitiser available in polling places.”

Condamine Medical Centre’s Dr Lynton Hudson said cautious hygiene measures would be enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think that like everything, the less we have contact with each other the better,” Dr Hudson said.

“It’s all about slowing things down and this is just another part of that and simple to do.”

Early voting hours are:

Monday March 16 – 09:00am to 05:00pm

Tuesday March 17 – 09:00am to 05:00pm

Wednesday March 18 – 09:00am to 09:00pm

Thursday March 19 – 09:00am to 09:00pm

Friday March 20 – 09:00am to 05:00pm

Saturday March 21 – 09:00am to 05:00pm

Monday March 23 – 09:00am to 06:00pm

Tuesday March 24 – 09:00am to 06:00pm

Wednesday MNrch 25 – 09:00am to 09:00pm

Thursday March 26 – 09:00am to 09:00pm

Friday March 27 – 09:00am to 06:00pm

You can vote at the Anglican Church Hall in Stanthorpe, 2 Corundum St or at the Warwick Town Hall on Palmerin St.