Inflatable fun to get kids on the move

BLOW UP FUN: Jump on into Let's Move Inflatable fun this weekend at WIRAC.

A WHOLE lot of inflatable fun is on its way to the Rose City these school holidays.

Ipswich couple Russell and Lauren Leigh will be debuting their new attraction, Let's Move Inflatable Fun Zone, as part of Youth Week celebrations in the Rose City next week.

"We have a sticky velcro wall, which kids love, inflatable boxing, and a specific area for kids under seven years old,” Mr Leigh said.

"We also have Australia's only wormasaurus and the best way to explain that is it's a walk-through inflatable so you jump into the mouth and there's punching bags and a slide inside.”

Mr Leigh said he was excited to bring this new side of the business Quirky Angel Entertainment company to Warwick.

"It's a great town so we hope this gives the kids something new to do during their holidays,” he said.

"We'll be running them in two-hour sessions on both Saturday and Sunday, starting from 9am and the last session from 3pm.”

Sessions are $14.50 for Under-7s section, $17.50 for the general section or $47.50 for three kids at WIRAC tomorrow and Sunday.

To book tickets online or for more information, go to quirkyangel.com.au