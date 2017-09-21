28°
Info sought on 'no confidence' vote

Minister Mark Furner.
Sophie Lester
LOCAL Government Minister Mark Furner has declined to comment on a vote of no confidence in the Southern Downs Regional Council.

The vote was passed by about 200 Southern Downs residents who met at Sullivan Oval in Stanthorpe on August 21.

The meeting was sparked by debate around the SDRC Invasive Pest Management Scheme and decisions around the Emu Swamp Dam Project.

Meeting organiser Amanda Harrold told the Daily News the motion would be sent to Mr Furner, along with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the attorney-general and local members Lawrence Springborg and David Littleproud.

During a visit to Warwick on Tuesday, Mr Furner confirmed he had received the motion but said it would be premature to make comment on the matter.

"It would not be proper at the moment to answer those concerns,” he said.

"I would need more information from the council on the matter, and I would urge that group to also raise the concerns directly with the council.”

Mrs Harrold said she had not yet heard back from Mr Furner on the matter.

"I think it is reasonable he would want to get more information from the council,” she said.

