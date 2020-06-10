Farmers seek to “droughtproof” production with $250K grant

AN INGLEWOOD poultry farm has received $250,000 in government funding and a visit from the State Agricultural Minister as part of drought and coronavirus recovery initiatives.

Inglewood Organic collected one of the Rural Economic Development grants from Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Mark Furner to put toward their $1 million irrigation and exclusion-fencing project.

The farm's managing director Katrina Hobbs said securing the grant would finally droughtproof their operations, with food and water security for their chickens having been a serious concern for years.

"The drought is an ongoing concern, and it's the major reason that we have embarked on this project," Mrs Hobbs said.

"The money that we've been awarded in this grant is going toward exclusion fencing and developing irrigation on the back part of our property, so we can get our own source of organic grain to feed the chickens.

"The government money is a great leg up for us at this company, and a lot of the reason why we could make the decision to factor this into our capital budget."

While the crippling drought remained the primary concern for the Inglewood farm, Mrs Hobbs said the coronavirus pandemic had still thrown their business off balance.

"We're an essential service being agriculture, which means we've been able to continue operating relatively normally," she said.

"It has affected our supply chain though, and there's also been a lot of volatility around supply and demand - it went through the roof with panic-buying, and then plummeted again.

"We've also been a bit delayed by the virus in receiving a few irrigation parts for the project, but we're hoping to have those within a week and be able to commence its installation on the farm."

PITCHING IN: State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner with Inglewood Organic’s managing directors Katrina Hobbs and Andrew Youngberry. Picture: contributed

The farm's managing director added that having the State Agricultural Minister himself visit and see the tangible impact of the government funding meant a lot to their rural family business.

"We really appreciate the fact that he would take the time out of his busy schedule to come and look at our little business in Inglewood," Mrs Hobbs said.

"He was definitely interested in seeing what we do and how we run our business, and we appreciate that because sometimes you feel as though there's a difference between the country and the city.

"It was good for him to see the project, and not only show what we're doing but also give them an overview of what this business is doing and what this region can achieve."

Mr Furner said the visit to Inglewood Organic, along with fellow grant recipient Carey Bros Abattoir, was part of his wider tour of post-pandemic regional Queensland.

"The grants have been a real success - in this area alone on the Southern Downs, there's been $4.1 million going into 32 business, and 22 jobs to help sustain them," Mr Furner said.

"Inglewood Organics alone is an organisation that will deliver 15 new jobs in that regional centre, so it's a huge success.

"It's a beauty to get out and be able to meet people in the community - it's the first time we've been able to do this since the end of February, so it's been really great."