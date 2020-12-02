Menu
A man has been charged over the death of Zlatko Sikorsky who died in prison last month while serving time for killing girlfriend Larissa Beilby.
Crime

Inmate charged over accused woman killer's prison death

by THOMAS CHAMBERLIN
2nd Dec 2020 4:32 PM
DETECTIVES have charged a man over the death of Zlatko Sikorsky who died after he was assaulted at Wolston jail last month.

Sikorsky, who was in prison awaiting trial over the murder of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby, was assaulted at the jail by another prisoner on November 10.

Larissa Beilby was killed by Zlatko Sikorsky.
The Courier-Mail was told the assault took place after unlock at the jail, at a time where prisoners are allowed out of their cells.

Sikorsky was taken to hospital in a critical condition and put on life support but died 10 days later.

"Investigators have today issued a Notice to Appear to a 26-year-old man from Wolston Correctional Centre with one count of unlawful striking causing death," police said in a statement today.

 

Zlatko Sikorsky.
Sikorsky was charged over the death of Ms Beilby, his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a barrel in Stapylton in June 2018.

After her death he led police on a widescale manhunt before he was surrounded at a unit block on the Sunshine Coast.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on January 19.

SERT Officers at the Scene at Juan st Alexandra Headland on day two of the siege involving Zlatko Sikorsky who was holed up in an apartment surrounded by police. Photo Lachie Millard.
*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Inmate charged over Sikorsky prison death

larissa beilby murder wolston correctional centre zlatko sikorsky

