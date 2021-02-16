Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crime scene at Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens, in the days after the incident.
The crime scene at Geoff Wilson Dr, Norman Gardens, in the days after the incident.
Crime

Inquest to be held over shooting death of man in Rockhampton

Vanessa Jarrett
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An inquest into the death of Daniel Lewis who was shot dead by police at a Norman Gardens home in August 2018 is expected to held later this year.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at Geoff Wilson Dr around 7pm on August 30, 2018.

Two police offers were allegedly confronted by the man with a knife and they drew their weapons and fired.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter was referred by the Queensland Police Service to the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

This week, the Coroners Court of Queensland told The Morning Bulletin investigation material for the matter had been received and was under review.

It is expected an inquest in relation to the death will be held by the end of 2021.

Mr Lewis, born in New Zealand, had been living in Rockhampton for a short time after moving from Melbourne.

More Stories

coroners inquest inquest norman gardens shootingdaniel lewis police shooting rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick firey reflects on Christchurch tragedy 10 years on

        Premium Content Warwick firey reflects on Christchurch tragedy 10 years on

        News When this Warwick firefighter got the call to help after the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch, he didn’t think twice. But nothing could have prepared him for what he...

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        • 16th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees

        Warwick teen tackled to ground after ‘violently’ resisting arrest

        Premium Content Warwick teen tackled to ground after ‘violently’ resisting...

        News The 19-year-old called police to break up a family dispute, but a drunken outburst...