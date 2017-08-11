Insane numbers at newest Rose City store

Warwick Sanity store manager Jess Haynes-Grigg is excited to bring the brand back to Warwick.

AFTER shutting its doors in Warwick, music retailer Sanity is back and here to stay.

The store is the newest addition in the expanding Rose City Shoppingworld and customers have been quick to check out what's on offer.

Area manager Amanda Marshall said Sanity were excited to bring back a range of CDs and DVDs back to Southern Downs customers.

"I actually came to close the last store and we have been working on coming back but it's now been about three or four months since we definitely knew for sure we'd be returning,” Mrs Marshall said.

"The opening was the best we've had in years and it goes to show how excited people are that we're back.

"We were serving customers all day yesterday and we're really excited to be back.”

The store has a wide range of music, from country to classical, and TV shows and movies on DVD.

As an ABC Centre partner, BBC and ABC favourites are also available, including Play School and Giggle and Hoot stuffed toys.

Mrs Marshall said the five team members at the Warwick store could also help customers get anything that was not already on the stores shelves.

"We're able to do preorders for upcoming releases as well as special orders for CDs and DVDs on a wide range of suppliers,” she said.

"That does require a deposit so people will need to come in store to place orders, but we will do everything we can to get people the product they want.”

Sanity will also have a list of DVD releases coming up in the two months ahead.

The store will be open from 8.45am-5.45pm Monday to Friday, or until 9pm on Thursdays; Saturday from 8.45am-5.15 and Sunday from 9.45am-4.15pm.

Phone the store on 46611065 for more information.