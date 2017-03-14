Inside equine chiropractics

WORKING HIS MAGIC: Equine chiropractor Peter Esdaile teaches students Jenny Noffke and Sally Thompson at his healing seminar at the Warwick polocrosse stables.

WARWICK man Peter Esdaile is helping to grow the emerging therapy field of equine chiropractics.

Mr Esdaile had been a chiropractor for three decades when he decided to transfer his skills to working with horses.

He said the therapy helped to identify and correct issues between the brain and body, but with "less crunching”.

"Equine chiropractics is exactly the same as with humans, we just don't do the same sort of thing where we work on the spine,” Mr Esdaile said.

"I broke in horses when I was younger and worked on sheep and cattle stations for a long time.

"I had worked as a registered chiropractor and wanted to understand horses more, so this was a natural progression of what I'd learnt over 30 years.

"I was trying to get horse chiropractic to the point where it was easily and consistently reproducible and teachable and it took me 17 years to write it all down.”

It may be a somewhat unorthodox practice, but Mr Esdaile claims the treatments can help cure, from oral ulcers and behavioural upsets.

"By identifying emotional issues and clearing them we can treat these things all without the use of drugs,” Mr Esdaile said.

"I use muscle testing or kinesiology to find out what is going on to cause the problem.

"When we test or a muscle we are actually asking the subconscious mind just what is going on.

"Most of my testing I try and do through the owner or trainer of the horse so they have an appreciation of what we are finding.”

Mr Esdaile said the field was growing, and he was gathering a number of clients.

"A lot of people call themselves horse chiropractors but they're amazed at what I can do,” he said.

"They can bring their horses to me or I can often work off a photo sent to me, as the body gives away signs of tension.”

For more, go to equine-energy.com or phone Peter on 0428210911.