Inside gold robber’s ‘silly’ multimillion-dollar heist

A man behind a multimillion-dollar gold robbery has admitted to staging one of the largest heists in Victorian history in a "very silly" bid to make a quick buck.

Karl Kachami was nabbed by detectives in April and charged with the brazen daylight robbery of Melbourne Gold Company during which he was accused of pointing a gun at an employee, Daniel Ede, ordering him to fill duffel bags with gold bullion, cash and jewellery worth $3.9 million.

But days later, Mr Ede was arrested and charged with helping Kachami - his long-term friend - stage the faux robbery.

CCTV footage of the holdup allegedly showed Kachami entering the Collins St business shortly before 10am on April 27 before creeping up behind Mr Ede and pulling out a black Glock handgun.

Senior Constable Sarah Inglese told the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in June there was no magazine in the gun, and Kachami put it away when he thought Mr Ede had turned off the security cameras.

After his arrest, father-of-three Kachami led detectives to more than $2 million in stolen loot buried at his family property in the remote town of Dollar.

More than $300,000 in cash remains missing.

Kachami on Friday pleaded guilty to stealing, trespass with intent to steal and two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence.

Charges of armed robbery, false imprisonment and assault of Mr Ede were dropped by prosecutors after CCTV indicated the employee with in fact the "inside man".

Mr Ede, who remains behind bars, has not yet entered a plea.

At an earlier bail application, barrister Phillip Dunn QC, for Kachami, said his client would not be contesting the theft, which he dubbed a "very silly decision" and the heist: "a bad movie".

Mr Dunn said Kachami had been suffering money problems due to the coronavirus when he planned the robbery.

Kachami will return to court in October for a plea hearing.

Mr Ede is due back in court on August 21.

