Inside incredible Hemsworth property portfolio

The Hemsworth brothers own some insanely cool properties around the world. Take a look inside their expansive portfolio that spans from Australia to the USA.

The Hemsworth brothers own some insanely cool properties around the world. Take a look inside their expansive portfolio that spans from Australia to the USA.

The Hemsworth clan are not only one of Australia's most famous families, but are known worldwide for their work in both movies and television.

Despite their fame, the family are more than happy to call Australia home, amassing a large property portfolio throughout Byron Bay as well as internationally.

The most famous home is arguably the Byron Bay compound of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, which was originally bought back in 2014 for $7m.

TAKE A LOOK INSIDE THE PROPERTY HERE

Named Kooeloah, the property has been completely transformed into a $20m mega-mansion.

The six-bedroom home has a gym, steam room, media room, games room, vast outdoor living and play areas plus a 50m rooftop infinity pool with ocean views.

Chris Hemsworth has a massive compound in Byron Bay. Picture: Richard Dobson

Construction began in late 2017 after demolition of the existing eight-bedroom resort-style house.

Records show that a DA was approved by Byron Shire Council for the knockdown-rebuild back in 2016, but the sheer scale of the project caused delays and unrest among some locals.

Chris isn't the only one with an interest in Byron Bay, with Liam rumoured to have splashed $4.25m on a 35ha property in Broken Head.

On top of this, a $4.3m Suffolk Park home was bought in 2018, rumoured to be for their parents Craig and Leonie.

MORE: Hemsworth family expand Byron Bay property portfolio

Liam Hemsworth reveals building plans for Byron Bay estate

Liam Hemsworth’s property is just a short distance from Chris.

The half-brother of Elsa Pataky, film director Cristian Medianu, has a $1.5 million Suffolk Park home as well.

Liam, Chris and brother Luke also recently put their incredible Malibu home on the market.

The trio forked out $4.7 million (US$3.45 million) on a secluded house in Malibu, California - where they could stay at when in LA for work and industry events, Variety reported.

But now it has been put up for sale with a $6.7 million (US $4.9 million) price guide, $2 million more than they paid for it four years ago.

The Malibu property. Picture: Realtor

The architectural modern abode, which sits on more than 5050 sqm of land, offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Mountains, and nearby horse stables.

Liam also cut ties with his former Malibu home that was razed to the ground in 2018, a property he bought with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth’s former house in Malibu before it burnt down. Picture: Coldwell Banker

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth suffers multimillion-dollar loss on Malibu house

It was bought for $9.3 million back in 2014, but recently sold for $4.9 million (US$3.6 million).

Cyrus loved the place so much she wrote her song Malibu about it and bought the smaller house next door - which somehow survived the fire and which she still owns.

Originally published as Inside incredible Hemsworth property portfolio

How the Broken Head property used to look before the major rebuild.

The view from the deck of their new home. Picture: @elsapataky/Instagram