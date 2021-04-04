INSIDE LOOK: Longstanding Warwick mechanic to expand

One Warwick business has set their sights on expanding their longtime mechanics base after 30 years in the industry.

A 11a McEvoy St expansion application was submitted on behalf of Byrne Automotive to Southern Downs Regional Council last week.

The plan consists of expanding one of their existing sheds and creating a “low impact industry on both lots.”

According to the consulting surveyor Aaron Jamieson, the 73m2 extension towards the railway line would turn a current storage warehouse into an operational space for the business.

Mr Jamieson stressed the size of the development meant surrounding businesses would be relatively unaffected.

“These uses have taken place in these buildings for the past 30+ years,” he said.

“The extension to the shed will have no effect on the residential land to the South.”

Initial Plan of the Byrne Automotive expansion.

The plans also includes additional carparking at the front of the site.

Mr Jamieson pointed out similar operations such as Mal Wood Automotive to the west and a police impound yard to the north meant Byrne Automotive was ideally situated for this type of industrial growth.

The development application comes amid a flurry of development within the Warwick Industrial Estate as Budget Steel was approved to launch a secondary base in the area just this week.

