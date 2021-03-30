Menu
Budget Steel is due to start constructing their new premises any day now. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
News

INSIDE LOOK: New business coming to Warwick

Tessa Flemming
30th Mar 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:17 AM
A steel supplier hopes to bring jobs and more to Warwick as their new industrial estate development is approved.

Budget Steel first submitted its plans for a "low-impact industry" to Southern Downs Regional Council in January, proposing a 6138sq m showroom, office and warehouse on the corners of Project and Enterprise Sts.

The 5x24x 9.6m shed and 13x12m administration building were given the green-light last week.

The approved layout of the new Warwick Budget Steel premises.
Developer Gasmith Investments Pty Ltd said up to six jobs would be created with the new business.

"The subject site is located within the Warwick Industrial Estate, an identified development area for industrial development to accommodate industrial uses and drive economic growth in the region," their application read.

Where the new Budget Steel premises will be located inside the industrial estate, Warwick.
According to the developer, most sales would be taken via telephone and delivered to sites.

However, the development would also create carparking and loading spaces for 14 vehicles and the expected average of 15-20 daily customers.

Budget Steel is a Queensland-owned business operating for more than 20 years, which states focuses on "top quality" fencing and building products.

It has three locations across Queensland, including Gympie, Emerald and an existing McEvoy St premise.

Operating hours for the second Warwick site would be 6am-6pm, six days a week.

 

