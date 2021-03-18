Inside the plans for a new Warwick trucking business

The Caltex Truck Stop on Cunningham Highway will be co-located to the new development.

Empty farmland behind the Caltex service station could soon be turned into a new agricultural machinery and trucking business.

Gary Hayes and Partners have filed a development application with SDRC for a “medium impact industry, warehouse and associated office” on Cunningham Highway.

The proposed multi-building project, to be built across five stages, includes a farm machinery assembly workshop, 12 sheds and a 45-spot car park.

According to the application, the proposed business will stock brands Agco and Brown and Hurley.

The application stated the construction would have no impact on the busy highway with the site to be “co-located” inside the truck stop.

“The buildings have been strategically placed to allow heavy vehicles to manoeuvre around the site and be unloaded,” it read.

“It is acknowledged that the site adjoins a national highway and 24-hour service station, both of which would produce substantially greater noise impacts.”



It also noted the suggested site was “unlikely to ever be used” for agriculture in the future and would instead be beneficial to the rural community of Warwick.

“The proposed development is complementary to the rural land, the truck stop and the agricultural machinery sale business,” it read.

“This development is not dissimilar to other developments in the area with agricultural sales and training being conducted on the block directly to the north, therefore it is highly unlikely any conflict will occur between somewhat varying land uses.”

The first stage of construction would begin with the development of three sheds.

