INSIDER REVEALS: How to land your dream first job

HOW TO: If your job hunt is yet to deliver results, these tips and tricks could be the key. Picture: fizkes

WHETHER you’re going for your first job after high school, an apprenticeship, or just casual work in a cafe, landing that first role can be a daunting process.

According to Pocket Admin owner Dani Logan, the key to teens landing their first gig was to turn the skills learned through school, hobbies, and home life into employable traits.

“I think the most important bit of advice I give to teenagers is not to think of themselves as a teenager, but a professional – dress professional, act professional, and be confident,” Mrs Logan said.

“Employers want to see enthusiasm and know you care about their organisation, you care about getting a job, and you care about learning.

“You’re going out there to begin your life, so don’t do it by halves – really put your heart into it, and employers will see you doing that.”

Mrs Logan also stressed resumes and cover letters for any position should be polished, grammatically correct, and highlight the applicant’s standout characteristics.

Ready to get applying? Polish off your resume and cover letters, then throw your hat in the ring for any of these junior-level positions around Warwick.

1. Retail staff

The new Warwick KaiserCraft store is looking to hire casual retail staff to join their team.

Applicants should be available to work three to 15 hours across a rotating roster, with strong interpersonal skills and a high level of enthusiasm.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter here.

2. Retail assistant

The Warwick Aldi store is also seeking part-time retail assistants to join their team.

Ideal candidates will be available any five out of seven days a week, with excellent communication and teamwork skills.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply here.

3. Christmas casual position

Supercheap Auto Warwick is searching for Christmas casuals to work with them across the busy holiday period.

Key duties include providing customer service, restocking shelves, and maintaining an excellent product knowledge.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter online.

4. Retail assistant

Choice the Discount Store Warwick is also looking to hire retail assistants on both a part-time and casual roster.

Primary responsibilities will include customer service, visual merchandising, and unpacking stock.

If this sounds like the role for you, apply here.

5. Tyre-fitting apprenticeship

Golden West Apprenticeships is seeking an individual to take on a part-time tyre-fitting apprenticeship within Warwick.

Applicants should demonstrate a genuine interest in the industry and willingness to learn.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter online here.