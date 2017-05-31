Insiders' guide to garden shows

DRESS TO IMPRESS: Learn how to present plants like a professional.

GREEN thumbs in pursuit of the top spot at horticultural shows can pick up some prize-winning tips at the Warwick Horticultural Society free information evening tonight.

"We've got two well- known, worldwide judges coming up to demonstrate how to prepare flowers, pot plants and vegetables for benching at shows,” president Graham Gillam said.

Noel and Heather Prior will be coming from Brisbane to present the session, which Mr Gillam said would be based around the judges' manual.

Attendees will not only learn how to best present their produce, but how to tick off the specific criteria judges use to assess entrants.

"With vegetables, people have got to leave the tops and roots to show they've been grown in the garden,” Mr Gillam said.

A bit of advice on what is best to plant in the garden this season will also be up for grabs.

The session is coming at a prime time, with the Gardening Extravaganza coming up as part of Jumpers and Jazz festival in July.

Proceedings will get started at 7pm at the CWA Rooms on Grafton St.

Tea and biscuits will be served afterwards, giving people an opportunity to chat and compare notes with the judges and other horticultural enthusiasts.