Inspiring Warwick woman rises to top of regional health

ABSOLUTELY REWARDING: DON Anita Bolton says her biggest advice is to find a work life balance and reset after a day's hard work.

ABSOLUTELY REWARDING: DON Anita Bolton says her biggest advice is to find a work life balance and reset after a day's hard work.

SOMETHING Anita Bolton hopes she can pass onto her four daughters is that one change can alter your life forever.

The Director of Nursing at the Warwick Hospital knew she wanted to be a nurse since she was three but the decision to work in Queensland Health came as a spur of the moment decision.

“My children had grown up and I was a free agent,” Ms Bolton said.

I thought I was going be a gypsy and flit around the countryside.”

Instead, she soon found a new passion working in rural hospital and healthcare at Miles, Dalby and finally Warwick.

Becoming the Warwick DON in 2015, Ms Bolton had admitted the role not come without its challenges, but the former Tasmanian had faired her share of obstacles over the year and come out stronger for them.

Putting herself through university and raising her children, two of which are disabled, alone had enabled Ms Bolton to see what she could do to alleviate the stresses of the hospital system.

“My life experiences have given me empathy and understanding of the struggles people who navigate the health system face,” she said.

“From a patient perspective I know exactly how challenging it can be.

“It was hard (working with kids), physically hard, hard on time management but absolutely rewarding.”

Ms Bolton believed her independence and determination came directly from growing up with a lineage of strong matriarchal role models.

“My mother taught me to be true to yourself, to have the skills to debrief and reset so you’re bringing your best self to work everyday, and to never back away from a challenge and always own up to your mistakes, ”she said,

Over her years in power, Ms Bolton also remained committed to enhancing the lives of Warwick women, and found special purpose through her work with domestic violence victims.

“Empowering women and keeping women safe are my two passions, ”she said.

“I think domestic violence always existed but we’re more aware of it now and more empowered to say we don’t need to put up with that.

“One of the things I’m acutely aware of in this role is that it’s not just a service for the here and now in Warwick but that what I do impacts people in 10-20 years’ time.”.