Instagram star’s ‘rude’ blind date shocks TV viewers

FINDING love on the big screen didn't go as planned for a Coast social media influencer after his date on reality television left him feeling "absolutely gobsmacked".

Instagram star Jade Kevin Foster shot to stardom in 2014 after a photo with Kim Kardashian went viral online, leaving the model with more than 1.2 million followers on the platform.

The Coast local followed in Kim's footsteps on Tuesday night by appearing on First Dates Australia, a reality dating TV show pairing singles in the hopes they find their dream partner.

Jade said the opportunity came at the perfect time.

"I had just recently become single and split from my long-term partner of four and a half years, and they literally called me four days after that happened," he said.

"I was like, 'you know what, I'm going to give this a go'."

While Jade had high hopes for his blind date with 31-year-old Vladimir, he quickly realised the fashionable Brisbane man wasn't the one.

"He was a lovely guy and I'm never going to say anything negative about him, but he was a little bit rude and I wasn't feeling it at all," he said.

Viewers saw Vladimir continuously call across the restaurant for the attention of wait staff, an act which Jade said left him "completely shocked".

"I used to work at RSL clubs and McDonald's and different types of restaurants, and it's so important to have the utmost respect for people while they're working," he said.

"I was just absolutely gobsmacked when he was turning around and clicking his fingers for a drink and didn't even know what the waiter's name was … it was just craziness."

Jade Kevin Foster and his date, Vladimir, on First Dates Australia.

Although Jade said yes to meeting up with Vladimir a second time on the show, he told the Daily their budding relationship hadn't quite bloomed.

"I said yes to maybe going out for a drink and catching up and being like 'oh my God, how crazy that we met on First Dates' … but probably not to another date," he said.

"I wish Vlad all the best with finding love, and if I did have maybe one tip to be able to help him on his next date, it would be maybe just to be a bit more polite."

Dating for the social media star hasn't always been an enjoyable experience, Jade said, with potential partners quickly turning into fame seekers.

"When it all first started happening to me, I was absolutely over the moon," he said.

"But I have to say that when it comes to dating and meeting friends, it actually has burdens.

"I'm really selective with who I let into my small, close group of friends."

While coronavirus restrictions have made dating difficult for the 27-year-old, he said his love life was "on pause".

"Definitely nothing serious going on," Jade said.