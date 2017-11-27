A world championship softball player has been caught driving with cannabis in his system.

A world championship softball player has been caught driving with cannabis in his system.

A world championship softball player has been caught driving in Brisbane's southwest with cannabis in his system.

Two-time world series softball gold medallist Nikki Jasper Hayes appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Police prosecutor Josh Kelly said Hayes was pulled over on Horizon Drive, Riverhills, in May and tested positive to cannabis after a roadside drug test.

Through his lawyer Clancy Robba, of Wiseman Lawyers, Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of driving while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva.

Mr Robba said Hayes had consumed the cannabis four days before he was caught driving.

He made an application for a restricted licence so Hayes could travel to work.

Mr Robba said Hayes had completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program

Hayes, originally from New Zealand, recently moved to Queensland.

He was a pitcher for the New Zealand Black Sox when it won the World Series in 2013 and 2017.

He is reportedly planning on competing in the 2022 World Series in Auckland which was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Magistrate Michael Quinn fined Hayes $400 but did not record a conviction.

He disqualified him from driving for one month but issued him a restricted licence.

Australia's Court System: Divorce, bankruptcy and citizenship issues – these are all matters that might land you in court. But not all courts are created equal. So how does Australian courts work?

Originally published as International athlete on drug-driving charge