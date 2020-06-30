Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

by Kay Dibben
30th Jun 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN who was charged with serious assault, after he allegedly spat on a nurse at a fever clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, has appeared in court.

The case against Law Yu, 52, who is from Burma, was adjourned until July 21, so he could appear with a Burmese interpreter.

Yu is charged with assaulting Hannah May Cumming, a public officer, by spitting bodily fluid at her, while she was performing a function of her office, on April 8.

Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years, if proven.

The court was told Yu, of Bowen Hills, who is unemployed, spoke limited English.

Outside Brisbane Magistrates Court, Yu said he was sorry for spitting.

The alleged assault is among a series of incidents involving Queensland nurses and other health workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some have been yelled at, threatened and refused service in shops when they have been wearing their uniforms outside of hospitals.

Originally published as Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

More Stories

coronavirus court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        44 YEARS: Allora identity bids goodbye to education

        premium_icon 44 YEARS: Allora identity bids goodbye to education

        News LONGTIME educator reflects on a lifetime of help young minds grow.

        Warwick hairdresser takes brave new path after 12 years

        premium_icon Warwick hairdresser takes brave new path after 12 years

        News THE first instalment in a new series on Warwick women-owned businesses focuses on a...

        Brazen serial thief targets Warwick businesses

        premium_icon Brazen serial thief targets Warwick businesses

        Crime Despite already serving a suspended jail sentence when he committed the offences...

        Councillors clash over Emu Swamp Dam

        premium_icon Councillors clash over Emu Swamp Dam

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council votes on water allocation and investment.