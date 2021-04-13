Interstate polocrosse extravaganza returns to Warwick

WELCOME BACK: This weekend’s Barastoc Interstate Polocrosse Series will mark the sport’s return to Morgan Park after almost two years.

More than 600 of the nation’s elite polocrosse athletes and hundreds more spectators will descend on Warwick this weekend for the Barastoc Interstate Polocrosse Series.

The three-day carnival will be held with the Shell Cup Carnival from Friday to Sunday at the Warwick Polocrosse Club grounds at Morgan Park.

Twenty state-level teams from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia will compete across seven divisions in the Barastoc Series, and another seven club-level teams will take part in the Shell Cup.

After nearly two years without competition, club president Les Fraser said he was thrilled to host the sport’s major return to the state.

“We’re very upbeat about the fact we’re able to play (as) this is the first polocrosse activity we’ve had here at the grounds since August 2019,” Fraser said.

“The interstate polocrosse has the state’s best players and the best polocrosse horses we can field...it won’t matter if you’re watching the juniors or the men’s, it’ll be great polocrosse.”

Fraser said representatives of the Warwick, Killarney, and Cunningham Polocrosse Clubs would feature in the interstate showcase.

Southern Downs Regional Council allocated an additional 5ML water to the Morgan Park grounds in preparation for the event, but Fraser said last month’s deluge had the fields in top condition already.

“The complex here at Morgan Park...it’s one of the best in Australia. We’ve had quite a bit of interest, and we can’t wait to see as many people as we can at this major polocrosse event,” he said.

The Barastoc Interstate Polocrosse Series and Shell Cup Carnival will run from Friday to Sunday at the Warwick Polocrosse Club at Morgan Park.

Click here to book entry or see the competition draw.