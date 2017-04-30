Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

SOME groups driving through from interstate called in at the St Mark's Heritage Open Days at the weekend.

Open days co-ordinator Sue Nalder said there were good numbers on Friday and Saturday but not as many on Sunday.

"We had visitors from interstate as well as the local area for the tours of the church,” she said.

The Canton of Stegby was on hand to demonstrate the ancient tradition of the maypole.

Members of the East Street Singers the Strolling Minstrels also entertained on Sunday afternoon. The open days at St Mark's Anglican Church were part of the Southern Downs Heritage Festival and the National Trust Queensland Heritage Festival.

There were some stalls in St Mark's Hall as well as meals available each day in the Heritage Tea Rooms in the hall.

The money raised will go towards the church restoration which organisers plan to have finished in time for the 150th anniversary of the church next year.

The next major events at the church are the annual fete on Saturday and then art@stmark's on July 21-23. More information on the art show by visiting warwickanglican.org.au