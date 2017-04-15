Investigation reveals every Warwick blackspot

UPGRADES are planned for one of the deadliest blackspots in the Southern Downs - but the scope of how to fix the New England Hwy at Severnlea is "under review".

An analysis of 15 years of government crash data has revealed nine people were killed in seven crashes on a 2km stretch of the highway between 2001 and 2016.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

Last year a 45-year-old Brisbane woman was killed when the car she was a passenger in collided with a truck at the Wallangarra Rd intersection.

More than a decade earlier, but only metres away, two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the same intersection in March 2003.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the highway at Severnlea had been identified as dangerous and upgrades were planned but their final scope was yet to be determined.

"This has been identified as a blackspot location and an $830,000 Safer Roads Sooner project is included in the current Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2016-17 to 2019-20 to upgrade this intersection to improve safety for road users. The scope and timing of this project is currently under review," she said.

The government is also planning an $11 million upgrade to the New England Hwy from Warwick to the NSW border to remove roadside vegetation and install wide centrelines.

The spokeswoman said wide centrelines had reduced road tolls by up to 43%.

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

Nearly three-quarters of Warwick road deaths 2001-2016 occurred on the region's major trade routes - the New England and the Cunningham Hwys.

The TMR spokeswoman said major roads like the New England Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

She said two point-to-point systems would be installed every year on Queensland roads over the next three years. But their locations have not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

So far, the cameras are only installed at the Sunshine Coast on the Bruce Hwy and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said the speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

New England Hwy 37 deaths

Cunningham Hwy 29 deaths

Warwick-Allora Rd 3 deaths

Amiens Rd 2 deaths

Stanthorpe-Texas Rd 2 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

