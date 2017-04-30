Investigations into break and enter at pub at Leyburn

Police were on scene after the incident.

THERE was a break in at the Royal Hotel at Leyburn over the weekend.

Clifton police Senior Constable Tyson Morris said the break and enter was alleged to have occurred between 4am and 5am Saturday.

"It is alleged a shed was unlawfully entered and a pressure pump stolen. The water was turned off before the pump was allegedly taken,” he said.

"Investigations are continuing and we are awaiting the outcome of forensic examinations.”

Warwick Scenes of Crime and Warwick CIB are also investigating.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen people or a vehicle in the vicinity of MacIntyre St, Leyburn, between 4am and 5am Saturday.