iPhone X: Apple's top phone will cost $1829 in Australia

New wireless charging

3D face-scanner to unlock phone

Apple Watch to hold 40m songs

Apple TV 4K to have 'highest resolution'



APPLE has unveiled its new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, new Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K at an event this morning in the US.

Its redesigned and reimagined iPhone with no home button, no metal body, and next to no screen borders was by far the most talked about new item.



iPHONE X

The new iPhone X is revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple campus in California on September 12, 2017. AAP



The iPhone X adds many more features than it subtracts, including a 3D face-scanner to unlock the phone, a bigger screen inside a smaller body, a brighter Super Retina display, wireless charging, a glass body, and a more powerful chip.

The iPhone X won't be available for months, however, with Apple revealing it would not start accepting pre-orders for the phone until October 27, and would release the handset in stores on November 3.

Apple revealed its top-of-the-range iPhone X would cost between $1579 and $1829 in Australia when it arrives in stores.

The current top model iPhone costs $1569.

Mr Cook said the iPhone X was a "product that will set the path for technology for the next decade".

"This is the iPhone X. It is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone," he said.

Some of the features of the new iPhones. AAP

The iPhone X represents an entirely new product line for Apple - a hero device that will sit above updates to its existing smartphones.

By far the most controversial change to the iPhone is the removal of its Home button that has been front and centre of the device since its 2007 launch.

It will be replaced by a 3D face scanner in the front of the phone, dubbed Face ID, that is powered by a camera, infra-red camera, and a flood illumination.

"To make Face ID possible took some of the most advanced technology we have ever created," Mr Schiller said.

Apple event in under 4 minutes: All the major announcements from Apple.

After scanning their face from several angles, Apple says users will be able to unlock the phone by simply looking at it, even when it's placed flat on a table.

Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S8 facial recognition feature, Apple says the identification system is secure enough to verify credit card transactions made with the smartphone at registers.

The new iPhones will feature 3D facial recognition. AAP

Mr Schiller said the chances of unlocking an iPhone with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor was one in 50,000, but Face ID reduced that risk to one in a million.

IPhone X with an "evil twin" should carefully guard their passcode, he warned.

Though Apple iPhones fans are most likely to buy the redesigned iPhone X, they may also be more likely to need time to adapt to its lack of a home button.

Apple iPhone X users must now lift the phone and swipe a finger up the phone's display to wake it, and software engineering senior vice-president Craig Federighi said the new unlocking system was significantly faster to use.

"You just raise it, look at it, and swipe right up to get started," he said. "I don't have to wait."

The phone would not unlock if you raised it but were not looking at its screen, he said.

The iPhone's Control Centre shortcuts could be accessed by swiping down the phone.

The new iPhone X dual camera system, which will be laid out vertically on its rear panel, will also receive a significant upgrade, with both 12-megapixel cameras now featuring optical image stabilisation to reduce motion blur in images.

The addition will ensure Apple keeps up with major rival Samsung, which will add the feature to its Galaxy Note 8 that also arrives on September 22.

The phone's front camera will also support Portrait Mode of the first time that mimics the bokeh effect of dedicated cameras.

Mr Schiller said the iPhone X would also feature a larger battery to deliver two additional hours of charge compared to the iPhone 7, and would support wireless charging.

iPhone X launched: Ten years after the first iPhone Apple launches iPhone X.

Apple also planned to deliver a large wireless charging pad called AirPower to power up an iPhone, Apple Watch 3, and AirPods in a new case all side-by-side.

The new iPhones are revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple campus in California on September 12, 2017. AAP

iPHONE 8, iPHONE 8 PLUS ARE HERE

Mr Cook reflected on the impact Apple's phone had over the past 10 years, before promising "we have huge iPhone news for you today".

"No other device in our lifetimes have had the impact on the world that the iPhone has," Mr Cook said.

"Nothing else has put so much power in people's hands than the iPhone. It's truly amazing how much the iPhone impacts the world each and every day."

The new iPhone X is revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple campus in California on September 12, 2017. AAP

Apple launched its new all-glass iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus first, with worldwide marketing senior vice-president Phil Schiller promising new colours, stronger bodies, and "the most durable glass ever in a smartphone".

The smartphones would feature the same screen sizes as before, at 4.7 and 5.5 inches, but would add True Tone technology for adapting colour to their environment and more durable glass.

Mr Schiller said the smartphones would also feature new six-core chips called the A11 Bionic, and would be 30 per cent faster than the A10.

A new 12-megapixel sensor would also feature in the iPhone 8, promising a wider dynamic range, while the iPhone 8 Plus would feature new dual 12-megapixel cameras with f1.8 and f2.8 apertures respectively.

The iPhone 8 Plus' new dual cameras will also receive a new feature called Portrait Lighting that analyses the scene before it and lets users choose what style of lighting works best.

The new iPhones will feature wireless charging. AAP

Mr Schiller said the iPhones' slow-motion capture would also get twice as fast, capturing up to 240 frames per second in high-definition video.

The camera would also be used to deliver augmented reality experiences, Mr Schiller said, including baseball games, and star maps.

"We once said the future is wireless," Mr Schiller said, before confirming the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus would feature wireless charging for the first time.

Mr Schiller said the phones would support the popular charging technology Qi, and users would soon be charging iPhones wirelessly in their bedrooms, cars, and in cafes as the technology rolled out more widely.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in stores on September 22.

Apple's iPhone 8 would cost between $1079 and $1329, and the iPhone 8 Plus will cost $1229 to $1479 in Australia.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shows off the new Apple Watch. Picture: AP

APPLE WATCH

After an update on Apple stores, now dubbed "town squares," Mr Cook previewed the company's third smartwatch that will now connect to the internet independently, as rumoured.

"Since the launch of Series 2, the Apple Watch has experience phenomenal growth," he said. "The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world."

Apple's cellular version of the Apple Watch will let users receive phone calls, use Apple Maps, ask Siri questions, and stream Apple Music songs directly from the device without help from a connected smartphone.

The new Apple Watch will use its screen as an antenna, will be 70 per cent faster thanks to a dual-core chip, the company claimed, and would feature a new, more efficient wireless chip to speed up internet connections.

Despite the inclusions, the body of the third Apple Watch will be the same size as its predecessor.

New Watch OS4 software will also deliver more detailed heart rate information from all of the company's wearable devices, including alerts about an unexpectedly elevated pulse, and will be launched on September 19.

Apple will launch its third Watch with a cellular connection in Australia on September 22, with support from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone. Its US price is $US399 ($496).

The new Watch will also be available with new colours and bands, including a woven sports band, and a new designer leather band from Hermes.

APPLE TV 4K

Mr Cook also unveiled a long-anticipated update to its TV-streaming device, the Apple TV.

After updates to television including colour and high-definition content, Mr Cook said it was time for streaming TV to take the next step up with 4K resolution.

"Now we're at the next major inflection point, one that has the most stunning visuals ever that are ideal for the stunning screens that are coming into our living rooms," Mr Cook said.

"That's why I am so excited to announce Apple TV 4K."

Apple internet software and services senior vice-president Eddie Cue said the device would also support High Dynamic Range content, allowing more colour on the screen.

The Apple TV 4K would be twice as fast as its predecessor, Mr Cue said, and 4K films would be available from top film studios for the same price as HD downloads, and existing HD purchases would be automatically upgraded to 4K resolution.

Mr Cue said Apple had also been in discussion with Netflix about streaming 4K content, though it's understood users may need a minimum 15 megabit per second internet connection to see the top resolution.

The Apple TV 4K will launch in Australia for pre-orders in Australia September 15 and in stores on September 22.

Mr Cue said there would also be more live sports and news in the TV app, with Australia getting new streaming services included like TenPlay and 9Now.

Apple TV 4K will retail for $US179 ($222) and $US199 ($247) for the 32GB and 64GB, respectively.

STEVE JOBS REMEMBERED

Apple's event kicked off in darkness, with a voice recording from company co-founder Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011.

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to his predecessor, saying it was "the honour of a lifetime" to open the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus.

"It's taken some time but we can reflect on him with joy instead of sadness," he said.

Jobs had a vision to create a "workplace of the future where engineers and designers could all be together collaborating on the next apple product to change the world.

"Today and always, we honour him."